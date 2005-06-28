War of the Worlds

The extraordinary battle for the future of humankind through the eyes of one American family fighting to survive it. Ray Ferrier is a divorced dockworker and less-than-perfect father. Soon after his ex-wife and her new husband drop of his teenage son Robbie and young daughter Rachel for a rare weekend visit, a strange and powerful lightning storm touches down.
|Tom Cruise
|Ray Ferrier
|Dakota Fanning
|Rachel Ferrier
|Miranda Otto
|Mary-Ann
|Justin Chatwin
|Robbie Ferrier
|Tim Robbins
|Harlan Ogilvy
|Camillia Sanes
|News Producer
View Full Cast >