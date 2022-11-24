Not Available

For Tim Curtright, life in his quiet Kansas hometown seems boringly ordinary. For Tim, his gay best-friend, Austin, and girlfriend, Laura, life consists as a series of school projects, dances, and the occasional party. While working on a research project for school, Tim is stunned to discover his father didn't die in the Gulf War as he had previously been led to believe. With his mother, the local community, and a mysterious FBI Agent standing in the way, can Tim and his friends break through a generation of lies and secrets and discover what really happened to his father? A thrilling, mysterious, and provocative adventure, War Stories challenges viewers to ask themselves, just how well they know their family's past.