Warclouds in the Pacific

Much activity is happening in naval yards on the western shores of the Pacific as tensions rise across the ocean with Nazi Germany's support of the Japanese government and military. As such, westerners in Pacific outposts have headed home in case of war in the Pacific. These tensions make it difficult for Japanese-Canadians who have adopted their new homeland as their own. The Japanese learned modern technologies through global trade, and now may use that technology against their western trading partners. There is also much internal tension with Japan itself as it tries to reconcile its feudal history with its new modern self as a potential global power. But one things that may prevent a Pacific base war is the current Sino-Japanese War with which the Japanese must first contend. Regardless, the western powers, including Canada, are militarily prepared.