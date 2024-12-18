Not Available

Warfare

  • War

Director

Alex Garland

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A24

Written and directed by Iraq War veteran Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland (Civil War, 28 Days Later), Warfare embeds audiences with a platoon of American Navy SEALs in the home of an Iraqi family, overwatching the movement of US forces through insurgent territory. A visceral, boots-on-the-ground story of modern warfare, told like never before: in real time and based on the memory of the people who lived it.

Cast

Will PoulterMendoza
Joseph Quinn
Kit Connor
Cosmo Jarvis
Noah Centineo
Michael Gandolfini

