The settling is Brooklyn, New York where Dan Warfield is released from prison. He must redeem himself in the eyes of his two adult daughters, but they are immediately divided on whether or not Dan is a changed man. As he earns their trust, he begins dating a woman who knows nothing of his past. Dan finds that old demons resurface when he is expected to spend time with the woman's young daughter. Tensions rise as Dan keeps his relationship with the woman and her daughter a secret from his daughters, until the two worlds collide. WARFIELD portrays the difficulties and necessities of forgiveness, and marks debut filmmaker Mira Gibson's exceptional ability to write and direct great roles for women. WARFIELD is the story of how one man's past effects the lives of four women spanning multiple generations.