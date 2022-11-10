1983

WarGames

  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 1983

Studio

Sherwood Productions

High School student David Lightman (Matthew Broderick) has a talent for hacking. But while trying to hack into a computer system to play unreleased video games, he unwittingly taps into the Defense Department's war computer and initiates a confrontation of global proportions! Together with his girlfriend (Ally Sheedy) and a wizardly computer genius (John Wood), David must race against time to outwit his opponent...and prevent a nuclear Armageddon.

Cast

Dabney ColemanDr. John McKittrick
Ally SheedyJennifer Katherine Mack
John WoodDr. Stephen Falken
Barry CorbinGeneral Jack Beringer
Juanin ClayPat Healy
Kent WilliamsArthur Cabot

View Full Cast >

Images