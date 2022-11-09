Not Available

Wariazone explores the notion of transgender in Indonesia and relations between gender identity and freedom. It raises questions about the politicization of morality and religion after the reform era. Traditionally, variations in gender identity have been considered to be holy in many Indonesian cultures, but today the warias have been relegated to an outlaw zone on the outskirts of society. The consequences of the stigmatization based on the rigidity of social constructions (morals, religions, hetero-normativity, etc.) include non-recognition of their gender identity, discrimination, limited work opportunities, the sex industry, and HIV/AIDS. Wariazone not only situates itself within the context of gender and sexuality, but also points out how the expression of gender identity is ruled by ideology: the ‘truth’ is related to the power.