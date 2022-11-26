Not Available

An inheritance melodrama about Kunwar (Mahmood), the son of zamindar Himmat Singh (Sethi). Kunmar marries Shobha (Suraiya) and is disinherited, forcing him to join the army during WW2. When he is reported missing and presumed dead, a repentant Rana invites Shobha to stay with him. However, it is Kanta (Nadira), a young woman betrayed by Rana's villainous secretary Kailash (Yakub), who arrives at the house and his mistaken for Shobha. Masquerading as Shobha, who lives nearby in absolute poverty, Kanta moves in, causing a moral dilemma and generating suspense since she could be caught at any moment.