Warkop DKI Reborn: Jangkrik Boss! Part 1

Dono, Kasino and Indro return to action in the middle of the hustle and bustle of Jakarta. They once again serve as a private organization personnel named CHIIPS (Great Ways of Me-too Social Mitigation). Although they eagerly carry out their duties to serve the community, the chaos always arise as a result of their ridiculous action. These of course make them the butt of many sides, including their Boss. Finally, the Boss brings Sophie, professional beautiful CHIIPS personnel from France to help new task of arresting the robbers.