In a brutal, radioactive future, fearless warrior Dow (David Carradine) is humanity's last hope against the Warlord and his mutant hordes. With the gorgeous, deadly Danny (Dawn Wildsmith) and the strange Ammo at his side, Dow makes desperate war on the fierce desert savages who threaten to overrun the world. Courage and resourcefulness on an heroic scale lead to a final, bitter triumph in this epic action lead to a final, bitter triumph in this epic action adventure in future tense.