1978

Warlords of Atlantis

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1978

Studio

EMI Films

Searching for the lost world of Atlantis, Prof. Aitken, his son Charles and Greg Collinson are betrayed by the crew of their expedition's ship, attracted by the fabulous treasures of Atlantis. The diving bell disabled, a deep sea monster attacks the boat. They are all dragged to the bottom of the sea where they meet the inhabitants of the lost continent, an advanced alien race that makes sailors their slaves.

Cast

Peter GilmoreCharles Aitken
Shane RimmerCaptain Daniels
Lea BrodieDelphine
John RatzenbergerFenn
Cyd CharisseAtsil
Michael GothardAtmir

View Full Cast >

Images