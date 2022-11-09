Warm Broth

Not Available

Everything will be ok, just close your eyes little thing go to sleep little fuck feel my hand on your warm forehead It's cold isn't it? Ice cold. Dream of something real sweet for mommy Mommy likes sweet things Dream of a merry-go-round and cotton candy Mommy's hand got all warm resting on your tiny head See, look at mommy's hand It got all warm now You're running a slight fever Mommy will get you some water And you're running a slight fever Little fuck don't have to go to school tomorrow but no playing in the yard Someone could see you And I'll be an unfit mommy You'll have to stay in all day but now, dream of the prettiest flower for mommy I'll make you oatmeal first thing And you could tell me the color of the - prettiest flower.