Warm Friends

Puppet film in which a pretty girl on scates is turning the heads of serveral men. One gentleman tries to impress her, but goes unceremoniously through the ice. Quickly (but carefully), his friend supplies him with a flask of rum, to which the frosty victim adds his own as well. These warm him up, providing him with plenty of energy to leap out of his icey hole and show off his skating skills. Impressed, the pretty girl applauds him. The end shot shows the two life-sized bottles of rum with the text, "Have a good rum for your money".