Warm Your Hands Up With Snow

Film-reasoning about the connection between generations. There are many questions, but there are practically no ready-made answers. Tatyana Andreevna Frolova is a guideline for finding these answers. Grandmother speaks about her difficult fate with a smile, without bitterness. Her attitude to life, grateful acceptance of everything that she had to endure, becomes the basis of the dialogue, after which, perhaps, she will want to understand herself and critically look at her life attitudes.