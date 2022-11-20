Not Available

hat do you do when you love music, and music doesn't love you back? It's a question that haunts Walt (Jim Tavaré), the owner of Essential Music, an indie record store in the heart of Silver Lake. Walt's all too aware of how his punk-rock glory days are fast fading in the rear-view - even as he can't help recounting war stories to his much younger employees: Lysette (Kate Dalton), who has to contend with a parade of customers convinced she's the Record Store Girl of their dreams; Chris (Derek James Elstro), the lead singer of Troubled Meats, a band poised for takeoff, and maybe not just in Chris' mind; and well-meaning music nut Duane (Adam Weber), who's a little too fluent in Rock Critic for his own good. With a love of all types of music evident in every shot, WARMED-OVER KRAUTROCK is a comedy for anyone who's ever spent too much time obsessing over playlists - and for anyone who's ever been driven crazy by that type of person, too.