An innocent boatman Ramsharan (Karan Razdan) is captured on high seas by the mujahideen. His shipping trawler is taken over. Men working under him are killed. The course of his trawler changed. Azaan khan (Atul kulkarni ) who is the leader of the jihadis is a brutal man. He is on a mission to get in to India and kill innocent people.... A fight takes place whereby Ramsharan is shot down by Azaan. Ramsharan's family in the village consisting of his father Devsharan (Satish Kaushik), mother Dulariben (Ila Arun) wife Megha (Rituparna Sen) and daughter Muskaan (Jannat) , they all grieve the death of Ramsharan. Muskaan has a lot of innocent questions about her father death. In fact the concept of death is alien to her. Little does she know that existence is now going to teach her the concept of living and the dead in a strange way.