During a jail riot instigated by convict Jaggu (Joginder), the Jailer, Arun Mehra's (Dev Anand) life is threatened and another convict, Dinesh (Satish Kaul), risks his life to save Arun. Arun and his mother, Mrs. Mehra (Sulochana) find out that Dinesh is on death-row for killing noted Professor Ashok Verma. Arun does not believe that Dinesh is guilty and so he arranges his escape from prison. As a result Arun has not only the police, including his own father, Inspector General of Police Mehra (Pran) after him on a manhunt but also underworld don Master (Ajit) and his men; and a cold-hearted female assassin (Zeenat Aman) who has reserved two bullets in her gun for Arun and Dinesh.