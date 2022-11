Not Available

Featuring music videos from rock band Warrant's "Born Again" release, this compilation includes clips from "Bourbon County Line," "Hell, CA," "Angels," "Love Strikes Like Lightning," "Glimmer," "Roller Coaster," "Devil's Juice," "Dirty Jack," "Down in Diamonds," "Velvet Noose," "Roxy" and "Good Times." Bonus features include a behind-the-scenes look at recording sessions for the "Born Again" album as well as backstage tour footage.