Warren Haynes Band: Live At The Moody Theater

For those who attended any concert on the Warren Haynes Band's tour in support of the brilliant Man in Motion, this is your keepsake. The set features stretched-out versions of all but one track from that album performed live at Austin's Moody Theater in 2011. In addition, his killer sextet offers readings of two tracks from Haynes' first solo album, Tales of Ordinary Madness, a new version of Gov't Mule's "Frozen Fear," and a host of great covers: from Sam Cooke's "A Change Is Gonna Come" and Jimi Hendrix's "Spanish Castle Magic" to Steely Dan's "Pretzel Logic." Haynes' live band is a crack outfit. There is an augmented guest horn section on two cuts, and Ian McLagan plays guest keys on three.