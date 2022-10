Not Available

We were all born for a reason, and many people have found out that they were Born to Ski. Join others who were born for the same thing like Bill Heath, Nelson Carmichael, Diana Golden, the Egan brothers, Brad Vancour and plenty more as they do the one thing they were born to do: ski. Travel to places like Canada, Oregon, Chile, France, Japan, even Yugoslavia and find out if skiing is what you were born to do also.