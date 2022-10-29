1961

I bet you didn't know that there are Many Moods of Skiing? Well come along and find out just how many moods there are in Warren Miller's Many Moods of Skiing. Join skiers like Stein Eriksen, Cal Cantral, Don Powers, Othmar Schneider and many more as they ski around the globe. From Switzerland, across the ocean to Vermont and Washington, then finally back to Chamonix, watch as a Polar Bear shreds Sun Valley, see how the skiers in Switzerland find themselves in Avalanches, and even take a ski lesson from Warren Miller himself.