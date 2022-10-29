Not Available

Feeling sick this winter, well don't worry we have the perfect cure for you ailment, Warren Miller's Winter Fever. Follow along as some of the best skiers of the time like Junior Bounous, Suzie Patterson, Penelope Street, and Scotty Brooksbank show you some of the most classic and purest techniques from the early stages of extreme skiing. Travel all around and visit places like New Mexico, Crested Butte, Snowbasin, Mt. Baker, Wisconsin, Lake Placid, and Canada. If you start to feel a little hot and bothered after this movie don't worry, you just got a little case of Winter Fever.