Not Available

Warren Miller's Bloopers, Blunders and Bailouts is a slapstick compilation of earlier Miller programs celebrating extreme klutziness and silliness in sundry winter wonderlands. Miller plays droll host for a feast of archival footage revealing the human body's capacity to bounce and bounce (and bounce) down endless ski runs after a loss of footing. The question of how many rocks and trees a man can hit before he's broken is never quite resolved, but less agonizing comedy can be found in ordinary mishaps on rope tows and first-time skier panic on gentle bunny runs. Then there's the human impulse to attempt the truly stupid, such as skiing down steep hills of weeds and riding bikes down ski trails. Novel activities include skiing with dogs, skiing in bikinis (both genders), and skiing on furniture. If the measure of a man is whether he can rappel down a steep hill in skis, well, heroes await within.