Following some of the world's top snowboarders and skiers on the hunt for their next thrill, Warren Miller's film travels from Alaska to Switzerland to shoot world-class athletes taking on nature's riskiest challenges. With jaw-dropping action from the likes of World Cup champ Jeremy Bloom, big-mountain skiers Jeremy Nobis and Seth Morrison, and ski-base jumping innovator Shane McConkey, Miller captures a wealth of unimaginable moments.