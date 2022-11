Not Available

Join Warren Miller for one of his most classic ski films to date. Meet the cast of skiers like Scott Brooksbank, Phil Davis, Lane Monroe, Hal O'Leary, John Truden, Skeeter Zoberski and many more as they ski around the world and show you why they are true Winter People. Journey to places like Chamonix, Bear Valley, Mammoth, Le Meuire, Sugarloaf, and tons of other great places to ski and see first hand where the great sport of skiing originated.