Do people think you have a problem? Can you just not get enough of winter and skiing? Don’t worry you’re not alone, follow skiers and riders like Jossi Wells, Andy Mahre, JJ Thomas, and others who all have the same problem as you. From the North Pole all the way down to the South Pole watch an epic ski journey that will help you realize that the only cure to your ailment is a good Wintervention.