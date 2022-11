Not Available

Warren Zevon recorded live at the Capitol Theater in New Jersey in November 1982 in a concert broadcast on MTV. Songs include Johnny Strikes up the Band, The Overdraft, A Certain Girl, Jeannie Needs a Shooter, Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner, The Envoy, Simple Man, Charlie’s Medicine, Jungle Work, Play It All Night Long, Accidentally Like a Martyr, Poor, Poor Pitiful Me, Cadillac Ranch, Excitable Boy, Ain't That Pretty at All, Werewolves of London.