Warrior Spirit

A wilderness adventure tale about a teenager (Haas) and his Native American metis friend (Musy) who become friends in a U.S. boarding school in the 1800s. When they have to leave the school, they work as trappers in the Yukon and then go on a search for a legendary gold treasure. Along the way, Rod eagerly delves into Indian lore with Waby's spiritual guide Mukoki (Jimmy Herman). When they encounter resistance from a local tribe and struggle with what nature throws at them, they must depend on each together closely to survive.