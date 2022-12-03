Warrior: The Real War Horse

Not Available

Galloper Jack Seely and his horse Warrior were one of the most remarkable teams in history. The man: a famed adventurer, Cabinet Minister and close friend of Winston Churchill, who led the Canadian Cavalry in a crucial charge that helped save the Allied cause in March 1918. The horse: a uniquely brave and talented thoroughbred which Seely bred on the Isle of Wight, took to France in August 1914 and was still riding on that fateful day towards the end of the war. In this film Galloper Jack's grandson award winning journalist and broadcaster Brough Scott takes to the saddle to explore the past. Brough's life has included 10 years as a steeplechase jockey, 30 years as main presenter of Channel 4 Racing and a continuing role in racing. But this is the project of which he is most proud. Watch it and see why.