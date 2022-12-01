Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 1

Not Available

The card: AAA Latin America Title Match: Daga (c) vs. Isaias Velazquez Singles Match: Tom Lawlor vs. Kevin Ku Singles Match: Kimber Lee vs. Thunder Rosa Warrior Wrestling Title #1 Contendership Match: Joey Janela vs. Warhorse Singles Match: Alex Shelley vs. TJP Singles Match: Dan The Dad vs. Elayna Black Singles Match: Brian Cage vs. Benjamin Carter Six Man Tag Team Match: Chris Bey, Jordan Oliver & Myron Reed vs. The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) Warrior Wrestling Women's Title Match: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Kylie Rae