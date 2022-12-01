Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 2

Not Available

The card: Dark Match: Garrisaon Creed vs. Jordan Kross Singles Match: Sam Adonis vs. Jake Something Scramble Match: Facade vs. The Beastman vs. Dani Mo vs. Dan The Dad vs. Icon Lee vs. Jack Griffin Singles Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Tre Lamar Tag Team Match: Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Singles Match: Kimber Lee vs. Jordynne Grace Singles Match: Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham Tag Team Match: Bey Cray (Chris Bey & Ray Lyn) vs. Judosaurus (Luchasaurus & Tay Conti) Warrior Wrestling Title #1 Contendership Three Way Match: Trey Miguel vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Dezmond Xavier Warrior Wrestling Title Match: Brian Pillman Jr. (c) vs. Warhorse