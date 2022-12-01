Warrior Wrestling Stadium Series Night 3

Not Available

The card: Singles Match: Moose vs. Suicide Singles Match: Mike Bennett vs. Cheeseburger Singles Match: Isaias Velazquez vs. Travis Titan Singles Match: Rhino vs. The Beastman Scramble Match: Sam Beale vs. Air Wolf vs. Angel Dorado vs. Davey Bang vs. Jason Page vs. The Savage King Singles Match: Zachary Wentz vs. Blake Christian No Holds Barred Match: Robert Anthony (w/Frank The Clown) vs. Joey Janela Warrior Wrestling Women's Title Match: Kylie Rae (c) vs. Madison Rayne Warrior Wrestling Title Three Way Match: Brian Pillman Jr. (c) vs. Brian Cage vs. Trey Miguel