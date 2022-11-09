Not Available

Warriors\' Gate

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BBC

A strange creature forces its way into the TARDIS, steering it to a white void occupied only by the ruins of an old building and a spaceship. This empty space is a gateway to the past and future. The creature responsible for taking them there is Biroc, a member of the enslaved race known as the Tharil. The gateway offers the only exit from E-Space, but the void is contracting. Are the Fourth Doctor and his friends fated to spend eternity in E-Space? What final shocking revelation awaits the Doctor?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images