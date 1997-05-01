1997

Warriors of Virtue

  • Fantasy
  • Family
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 1997

Studio

China Film Co-Production Corporation

A young man, Ryan, suffering from a disability, wishes to join the other kids from his schools football team. During an initiation rite, Ryan is swept away through a whirlpool to the land of Tao. There he is hunted by the evil Lord Komodo, who desires the boy as a key to enter the real world. Ryan is rescued by the protectors of Tao, five humanoid kangaroos, each embued with the five elements and virtues. Ryan learns his valuable lesson while saving the land of Tao.

Cast

Angus MacfadyenKomodo
Mario YedidiaRyan Jeffers
Marley SheltonElysia
Chao Li ChiMaster Chung (as Chao-Li Chi)
Jack TateYun
Doug JonesYee

Images