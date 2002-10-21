2002

Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao is a 2002 fantasy martial arts film and sequel to the 1997 film Warriors of Virtue. Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao (set a few years after the original film) sees a new villain, Dogon, seize control of Tao, a parallel universe forming the film's major setting. On Earth, 12–year–old Ryan and his friend Chucky arrive at a martial arts competition in Beijing, whereupon they are unexpectedly taken to Tao. There, it is shown that they are to become Warriors of Virtue.