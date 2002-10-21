2002

Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao

  • Fantasy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 21st, 2002

Studio

Crawfords Australia

Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao is a 2002 fantasy martial arts film and sequel to the 1997 film Warriors of Virtue. Warriors of Virtue: The Return to Tao (set a few years after the original film) sees a new villain, Dogon, seize control of Tao, a parallel universe forming the film's major setting. On Earth, 12–year–old Ryan and his friend Chucky arrive at a martial arts competition in Beijing, whereupon they are unexpectedly taken to Tao. There, it is shown that they are to become Warriors of Virtue.

Cast

Nathan PhillipsRyan Jeffers
Shedrack Anderson IIIChucky
Kevin SmithDogon

