A highly personal work of dubious nature. An attempt is made to balance and equate the realms of human beings, plants, the sky and light. The birth, blossoming and eventual decay of plants is seen as a parallel, indeed, a paradigm of our own dubious existence as creatures and creations of libido. Vortices of unseen and uncharted "vibrations", we expand and retract according to our season. The processes of nature are inevitable but fulfilling if fully engaged in.