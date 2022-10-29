Warsaw station

Not Available

'Igła" ( The needle) is a former prisoner who seen the Blessed Virgin. He survived the conversion and wants to save people. In his quest to Warsaw meets the following characters: Martin - shy businessman and a victim of bullying, Lucy - working in a sex shop dreamer, Philip - a teenager who wants to get out of his native village, Jurek - embittered alcoholic who lost their lives and Monica - corporate single girl. Each of them is lonely, alienated - and each is at the threshold of a kind of awakening