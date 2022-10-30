Not Available

"Warszawa 1935" ("Warsaw 1935") is a short movie which was produced by the Newborn special effects studio for nearly 4 years, showing the audience for the very first time the capital of Poland in the mid-war period. This film will take us to the streets of the city, presenting the precisely reconstructed pre-war Warsaw architecture. The main source of images for the digital reconstruction was photographs available among others in the State Archive of the Capital City of Warsaw. (source: promotional materials)