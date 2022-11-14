Not Available

In 2009, two family fathers in Budapest who had lost their jobs and all their money decided that the solution to their problems would be to rob a post office, with a Wartburg. Lacking any previous experience, they studied movies to learn the trade. The robbery did not go as planned and ended with the escape vehicle breaking down in front of a prison. Who where they and why would anybody chose such a solution? The film explores the real events of an absurd and tragic story from 2009 through the eyes of a Swedish filmmaker.