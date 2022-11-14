Not Available

Wartburg

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In 2009, two family fathers in Budapest who had lost their jobs and all their money decided that the solution to their problems would be to rob a post office, with a Wartburg. Lacking any previous experience, they studied movies to learn the trade. The robbery did not go as planned and ended with the escape vehicle breaking down in front of a prison. Who where they and why would anybody chose such a solution? The film explores the real events of an absurd and tragic story from 2009 through the eyes of a Swedish filmmaker.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images