Not Available

Was nicht passt, wird passend gemacht

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Crew leader Horst (Willi Thomczyk), with his two underlings Kalle (Ralf Richter) and Kummel (Hilmi Sözer), is ordered by their boss, Werner Wiesenkamp (Dietmar Baer), to work with the young architect Philipp (Thorwarth). Horst takes this personally, especially when the architect starts hitting on Horst's daughter Astrid (Alexandra Maria Lara). Playing a number of humbling pranks on Philipp whilst on the scene of their newest work site, the builders discover an unexpected complication: an undetonated bomb from World War II lying where the foundation of the building is to be laid.

Cast

Dietmar BärWerner Wiesenkamp
Ralf RichterKalle
Hilmi SözerKümmel
Willi ThomczykHorst
Peter ThorwarthPhilip
Alexandra Maria LaraAstrid

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images