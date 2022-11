Not Available

Waschgang is a short film about Vic trying to keep his sanity when his love disappears, only leaving a cryptic note. She won't answer her phone and he has no clue where she's gone, so there is no way to talk it out. After a short meltdown Vic decides that the only measure he can take is washing the linens to get rid of her smell. But now that his love is gone he finds himself confronted with the harsh, hostile reality around him.