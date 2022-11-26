Washington DC An Inspiring Tour

Not Available

Featuring the amazing picture and sound quality that only DVD can offer, thi fully-narrated program lets you share your Washington visit and learn about our nation's capitol. Outstanding cinematography and an original music score enhance this rich tour of Washington's historical and cultural treasures. Explore the Smithsonian Institution with it's many museums. Including the National Air and Space Museum. Tour the White House and learn its history, as well as the Capitol Building, National Archives, Library of Congress, and Ford's Theatre. Visit inspiring memorials. Lincoln, Jefferson, Vietnam Vetrans and FDR, plus Washington Monument, Kennedy's gravesite and Arlington.