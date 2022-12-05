Not Available

Originally made for "Illicit Acts", a program curated by Stephen Kent Jusick for New York MIX Festival 1998, Washington Heights Untitled is a short experimental documentary on the local community where the artist is residing. Under the administration of New York City Mayor Guiliani, blockades were set up by the NYPD in many blocks to prevent drug trafficking. Capturing the essence of the Dominican neighborhood, the video documents and comments on the changes in the community and the horror of possibly becoming a "police state".