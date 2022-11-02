Not Available

Take to the sky in Washington the Beautiful and come face-to-face with Washington state’s majestic mountains, including one of the Pacific Northwest’s most well-known symbols: Mount Rainier. Celebrate the diversity of the state’s landscapes from the glittering Puget Sound in the west to the rolling Palouse in the east and everything in between — all in high definition to display brilliant detail. Continue the journey by foot in this spectacular film with cultural events, recreational activities, and everything that makes Washington state a Pacific Northwest treasure.