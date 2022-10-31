Watain - Opus Diaboli

Not Available

Opus Diaboli is a commemoration of Watain s 13 year Anniversary and the first ever DVD documentation of the Swedish Black Metal legends! A visual and audio documentation of their ceremonial concert performance in Stockholm and the long years of physical, intellectual and spiritual work leading up to it. An epic DVD/2CD 90 minute journey into the forbidden realms of wildhearted Satanic Metal and a manifest of a unique band that truly have chosen a path that few have ever dared to tread upon.