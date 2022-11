Not Available

Kuroki Tomoko is a super popular female schoolgirl, with 50 years experience in dating and more than 100 boys - but just in the dating video games. In real life is a closed and shy person who comes within the definition of mojyo (a repulsive woman). However, when school is not doing as she expected and is not as popular as she thought it, she decides to look herself in the mirror after a few years of not doing it and realizes something disturbing.