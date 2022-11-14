WATANI HABIBI: My beloved homeland

Not Available

This rich musical expose reveals the exquisite sun drenched landscapes of ancient Palestine. We hear the haunting sounds of traditional Arabic instruments: the Ney, the Qanun and the Oud, in harmony with the passionate voices of Palestinian cultural resistance. An introductory exploration of Palestinian protest music and dance which features the treasured singular voice of the traditional village singer, Jawaher Shofani; the warm melodic tones of the banished maestro of folk, Mustafa al Kurd, and the youthful sounds of Arab rap calling to the world. They dance to remember their past, they perform for their futures, they believe in the enduring richness and vibrancy of their artistic heritage.