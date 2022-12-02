Watch Bad Boys For Life

Not Available

In the action comedy Bad Boys For Life, two former police partners team up again to take on a vicious drug lord's family. When the wife and son of drug kingpin decide to avenge the criminal's death, they set their sights on one of the detectives who brought him down. To keep himself alive, the detective needs the help of a special team and his veteran partner. It's a dangerous job for cops who are ready to retire. It's been awhile since the two cops have faced such a challenge. They're older and slower. They're also a little out of touch with current tactics. But they're determined to save the day.