Mike, Danny, and Rick are grown men who share a house in Chicago. They take on a fourth house mate, John, who is Mike's estranged first cousin. John's welcome to the house is crowned by his introduction to a game of perpetual pranks called "Watch it!" When not playing pranks on each other, the three men spend their time womanizing, avoiding commitment, treating women badly, and talking about women in the coarsest terms. John, somewhat of a drifter with a fear of commitment, is nonetheless a man apart from this trio of feckless cowards. He takes a shine to Anne, recently jilted by his cousin Mike. Meanwhile, Rick is doing his best to ruin a promising relationship with the fetching and sincere Ellen. How Annie, Ellen, Rick, Mike, and John sort out (or fail to sort out) their social lives becomes the focus of the movie.