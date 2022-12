Not Available

Veteran French stud and director David Perry explored the exciting possibilities of POV-style eroticism in his popular "PerryVision" series. Now the master of European perversion adds an extra flavor - male domination - to his first-person adventures. "Watch Me, Bitch" is five-scenes of nasty, all-new fun starring a bevy of hot, insatiable whores. These one-on-one encounters combine old-school glamour, fresh young faces and filthy sex from David's distinctive point of view.